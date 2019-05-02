After its successful run in Tamil Nadu, Ajith Kumar's Viswasam is all set to go to Sandalwood. The super hit Tamil film will be remade in Kannada with a top actor playing the lead role.

If the latest rumours are to be believed, Shivaraj Kumar is being considered for the character played by Ajith in the original. As per the reports, the makers feel that the role is tailor-made for Shivanna as it has a rural flavour with ample of mass moments.

Sathya Jyothi Films, which funded the Tamil version, is keen on making it in Kannada and the process has reportedly begin. In the next few days, the production house is expected to make a formal announcement on the flick.

Currently, Shivaraj Kumar is working on the movies like Ravi Varma's Rustum, P Vasu's Anand and A Harsha's My Name is Anji.

Coming back to Viswasam, the film marked the fourth union of Ajith with director Siruthai Siva after Veeram, Vedhalam and Vivegam. Nayanthara played the female lead in the flick, which has Jagapathi Babu enacting the villain's character.

The film is about a father guarding his wife and daughter from the forces which want to eliminate them at any cost. The director has combined action, romance and sentiment in right amount to make it a perfect family entertainer.

At the box office, Viswasam, reportedly, minted over Rs 130 crore in Tamil Nadu despite clashing with Rajinikanth's Petta earlier this year. Interestingly, it has been dubbed in Kannada, but it failed to set the box office on fire.