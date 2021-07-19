Russian chess Grandmaster (GM) Evgeniy Solozhenkin hopes his $610 dues from Indian company ThoughtRoots India Private Ltd for his coaching services is settled at the earliest.

"Just I confirm that money from the part of Nurtr.com (chess coaching platform of ThoughtRoots India) was not received. This is the sum of 610 USD," Solozhenkin told IANS. The amount will come to Rs 45,632 at the current exchange rate.

The non-payment of fees by Nurtr.com part of ThoughtRoots India was raised by All India Chess Federation (AICF) Joint Secretary and International Master (IM) Atanu Lahiri recently.

Lahiri has complained to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against AICF signing an agreement with ThoughtRoots India, agreeing to share all the data and confidential information of the Federation with the company.

Part of that complaint was the non-payment of coaching fees by Nutr, belonging to ThoughtRoots India, to Solozhenkin, a noted chess coach.

In September 2020, Solozhenkin had complained to AICF President about the non-payment of about $1,300 by Nutr for services rendered since January and sought his help in getting his payment.

According to Solozhenkin, in October 2020 a revised agreement was made with Nurtr as per which, "The payout will be made on every first 14 days of the month for the session conducted on the previous month. If the transfer is delayed, the company shall bear an interest of 1.5% per month and 18% annually."

"The per-hour pricing till 31st March 2021 will be addressed as 33 USD. It will be revised from 1st April 2021 to 50 USD per hour," as per the copy of the revised contract shared by Solozhenkin with IANS.

According to Solozhenkin, the pending dues of $610 do not include the interest component as per the agreement.

The Russian chess GM said the last payment from Nutr was made 08.10.2020." After that, they promised to be precise and regularly pay for classes monthly," he said.

Despite several attempts by IANS, officials of ThoughtRoots India couldn't be contacted.