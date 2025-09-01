Russia shares 'video of the day' as PM Modi, Putin, Xi Jinping share warm moment at SCO Summit

A candid and informal interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping just before the start of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit has gone viral online, with Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailing the clip as the "Video of the Day".

The short video, shared by Russia's Foreign Ministry on social media platform X, captured the three powerful leaders walking together, smiling, and engaging in a relaxed conversation moments before the official family photograph of the SCO summit.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the interaction on the social media platform X, posting: "#VideoOfTheDay – President of Russia Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and President of China Xi Jinping just before the start of the #SCO Summit."

RIC Rolls In! #SCO2025 Brings Together ??????



Handshakes all round between Putin, Modi and Xi. What do you think they're talking about?



? Indian PMO https://t.co/QoRqcF0HZN pic.twitter.com/1ZpRhdZqAC — RT_India (@RT_India_news) September 1, 2025

The video, which has since gone viral across social media platforms, captured the three leaders walking together and engaging in a seemingly warm and candid exchange. Smiling and casually conversing, the leaders projected a rare moment of ease amid otherwise complex geopolitical dynamics.

Sharing the moment on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit."

He also posted another image with President Putin, capturing a friendly handshake and embrace between the two leaders.

The SCO Summit, hosted by China this year, formally began on Sunday. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, founded by China in 2001, is a regional political, economic, and security grouping that includes India, China, Russia, and five other member states.

This is PM Modi's first visit to China in seven years; his presence on Chinese soil holds particular diplomatic weight given the cooling of India-China relations following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi also met Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time in ten months. Both leaders emphasised their commitment to stabilising relations and resolving outstanding issues, particularly around the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

PM Modi said the relationship had moved in a "meaningful direction" and noted that "there is a peaceful environment at the borders after disengagement".

President Xi, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, expressed hope that the Tianjin meeting would "further elevate" and "promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of bilateral relations".

(With inputs from IANS)