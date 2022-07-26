Russia on Tuesday announced its withdrawal from the International Space Station (ISS) project after 2024 and is building its own space station in the meantime.

According to Yuri Borisov, the new head of Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos, the country will begin to form the Russian Orbital Service Station (ROSS) by that time, reports Tass news agency.

Borisov conveyed the decision reportedly to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting.

"Of course, we will fulfill all our obligations to our partners, but the decision to leave this station after 2024 has been made," Borisov was quoted as saying.

He said that the main priority of the Russian Federation will be the creation of ROSS.

"We will continue the manned programme in accordance with the approved plans. The main priorities will be made on the creation of the Russian orbital station," Borisov said.

Earlier this year, former Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said that due to financial constraints, it was difficult to simultaneously implement the ISS project and build a new station.

Russia this month fired Rogozin, known for making wildly outlandish statements and threats against the US space agency NASA.

Rogozin has been in charge of Roscosmos since his appointment as director general in 2018.

He's been a controversial figure, resulting in strained relations with NASA.

At the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, Rogozin indicated that Roscosmos might pull out of the ISS collaboration and cause the ISS to come crashing down to Earth.

Rogozin later said NASA astronauts could use "broomsticks" to get to orbit.

