Twelve days ago, Russian forces invaded Ukraine. To this day, there's chaos, casualties, and displacement of millions of people. Russia has invaded many parts of the country, rained bombs and shelling, while Ukraine is holding its ground and hoping against hope. Amidst the raging conflict, both countries are conducting peace negotiations on the sidelines. But in an unexpected shift in tone, Russia has offered to provide humanitarian corridors for Ukrainians - just so they can flee the country under its own siege.

As per a statement released by the Russian Defence Ministry, it has offered to hold fire and open humanitarian corridors in several Ukrainian cities. This offer comes even as Russia has failed to uphold previous ceasefires, which has angered Ukraine.

Russia's offer includes a corridor from Kyiv to Belarus, an ally of the Kremlin. For civilians in Kharkiv, Russia has offered to direct civilians into Russia. The Russian armed forces announced opening of humanitarian corridors in four Ukrainian cities starting 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on Monday, according to the Russian Defence Ministry.

Taking into account the "catastrophic humanitarian situation and its sharp aggravation in Kiev, Kharkov, Sumy and Mariupol", the decision was made at the personal request of French President Emmanuel Macron to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow demands that the Ukrainian side establish all the conditions for the creation of humanitarian corridors and ensure an organised withdrawal of civilians and foreign citizens, it said.

Ukraine declines Russia's offer

Ukraine has called out Russia's public portrayal of playing nice. Ukraine president Volodymer Zelenskyy's spokesperson called the proposal immoral and said that Russia is just using "people's suffering to create a television picture," Reuters reported.

"They are citizens of Ukraine, they should have the right to evacuate to the territory of Ukraine," the spokesperson said.

As a result of Russia's invasion, more than 1.5 million people have been pushed across Ukraine's border. The UN has called it Europe's fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II. Despite sanctions against Russia, Moscow's intentions remain largely unaffected.

Since Russia announced a special military operation against Ukraine 12 days ago, the two sides have had two rounds of negotiations in neighbouring Belarus in search of a solution to the crisis, with no clear breakthrough in the first one and an agreement to open a humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians during the second one on Thursday.