Russia has imposed personal sanctions against US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday.

Restrictive measures have also been introduced against US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, CIA Director William Burns, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, RT reported.

In addition, the Russian sanction list included US National Security Assistant Jake Sullivan, Chairman of the US Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and a number of other top US officials.

Why the sanctions?

Such measures are being taken in response to a series of unprecedented sanctions imposed against Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the expansion of the sanctions list at the expense of a number of US citizens for 'inciting hatred' against the country.

"In the near future, new announcements will follow to expand the sanctions list by including top US officials, military, legislators, businessmen, experts and mediapersons, who are 'Russophobic' or who contribute to inciting hatred towards Russia and the introduction of restrictive measures," the ministry said.

The new restrictions will be introduced in accordance with government decisions in financial, banking and other areas to protect the country's economy and ensure its sustainable development, it added.

(With inputs from IANS)