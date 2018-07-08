Deadpool 2 is arguably one of the best superhero movies of the year. And while the filmmakers obviously know how to put a great team together, creators of the comic series, not so much.

Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld revealed that he wanted Academy award winner Russell Crowe to play the role of time-traveling cybernetic soldier Cable. But he made the mistake of asking the 54-year-old veteran actor to audition for the role. In a tweet. Oops!

The Academy award winning actor felt "insulted" when asked to audition for a role, Leifield revealed during an Amazing Las Vegas Comic-Con recently. Here's what the Deadpool co-creator said, as quoted by Uproxx:

One night before I went to bed, I didn't know Russell Crowe was on Twitter, and I stupidly tweeted to Russell Crowe – not ever thinking he'd answer me – and I go, 'Hey Russell, you should read for Cable!' That didn't turn out very well, I got yelled at a lot, because I woke up – because he's in Australia – to Russell Crowe saying, 'Read for it?!', and my manager said, 'Yeah... Russell Crowe doesn't read for parts, Rob. You kind of insulted him.' I'm like, 'I'm sorry! They just haven't picked Cable yet so I'm just putting it out there.' And then my phone rings, so some Fox people may or may not have yelled at me for an hour.

Before casting Brolin, the role of Cable went to Michael Shannon and Brad Pitt. Director Leitch stated they had a meeting with Pitt but things did not work out schedule-wise. Although fans did get to see Pitt as Vanisher in Deadpool 2. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor filmed his Vanisher cameo in two hours during the post-production of the film.

Liefield added that his tweet did not turn out in his favor as he got yelled by many. His manager informed him that by asking Crowe to read for Cable he, "kind of insulted him."

@russellcrowe you should read for #Cable in Deadpool and X-Force. Just sayin... — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 24, 2017

Deadpool 2 featured Reynolds reprising his role of Wade Wilson/Deadpool forming a team of X-Men mutants to save a young mutant from a time-traveling soldier Cable.

The movie was made against a budget of $110 million and grossed a phenomenal $722 million, making it the third highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. Deadpool 2 received overwhelmingly favorable response, and fans appreciated Josh Brolin as Cable.

Meanwhile, San Diego Comic-Con 2018 will be hosting a screening of Deadpool 2: Uncut Screening. It was earlier revealed by director David Leitch that an extended cut version of the R-rated movie would be released on Blu-ray. But it looks like the viewers at Comic-Con will be the first one to see it.

The extended cut will include a cut montage of Deadpool trying to commit suicide in various ways. Along with this, it will also feature an extended sequence in the X-Mansion. The extended version will be around 132 minutes compared to the theatrical release which was around 119 minutes.