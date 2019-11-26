Around 33 percent (28,815) of total 87,526 Public Sector Banks (PSBs) are in rural areas, as on June 30, the Finance Ministry said on Monday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, the ministry said that during 2016-17, 2,168 branches, in 2017-18, 834 branches, 2018-19, 438 branches and 2019-20 (till June 30), 86 branches have been opened by PSBs.

Private Sector Banks

The total number of branches of Private Sector Banks as on June 30 was 32,083 out of which 6,846 (21 percent) are in rural areas.

During 2016-17: 2,216 branches, 2017-18: 1,618 branches, 2018-19:1,684 branches and 2019-20 (till June 30): 209 branches have been opened by Private Sector Banks.

In addition to the bank-branches, as on 30.6.2019, while Public Sector Banks have 1.34 lakh ATMs out of which 27,098 (20 percent) are in rural areas, Private Sector Banks have 69,019 ATMs, out of which 5,759 (8 percent) are in rural areas.

(With agency inputs.)