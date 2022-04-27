Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan's Runway 34 is all set to release on April 29. The film stars the powerful duo and revolves around a shocking turn of events that happens mid-air. Critics and celebs are hailing the film and calling it the "best film of the two". The film has been directed by Ajay Devgn. Let's take a look at who said what.

Raj Bansal: Had the privilege to watch #Runway34 at a private screening. A very well directed, Edge of the seat thriller. The confrontation scenes between #AmitabhBachchan & #AjayDevgn are the highlight of the movie.#RakulPreet is impressive. A film you can not miss. A sure shot HIT.

Kapil Sharma: Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction

Vatshal Seth: With our on screen father Watched Runway34...wow what a movie...an edge of seat thriller! @ajaydevgn as The director The actor simply superb!! #Runway34 #ajaydevgan

Jackky Bhagnani: #Runway34 is technically one of the most superior films I have seen off late. It emotionally completely engages you. All direction by @ajaydevgn sir. Outstanding performances by all. @amitabhbachchan sir just lights up the screen, @rakulpreet you just made me sooo proud — All the best team and I am so sure the audiences will love the film.

Umair Sandhu: UAE-based critic said, "On the whole, Runway34 is one of the finest films ever made in Indian cinema. Not only because of its excellent cinematic credentials but also because of the balanced 'Thought' behind the film. A Unique Concept! Highly Appreciated."

Genelia Deshmukh: Dear @rakulpreet. Just want to tell you, you were so so good in #runway34 and I wish you all the best in everything you do. All my love to you and your parents.