Karan Johar, leading producer of Indian cinema, is currently basking in the success of his much-hyped film Brahmastra. The movie has performed well as it has become the second highest grossing film in the post pandemic era after Kashmir Files.

Now, the latest buzz in the tinsel town is Johar is prepping up for yet another mega-budget movie like Brahmastra. Yes, there are rumours which claim that he is set to join hands with none other than Rocking Star Yash for a pan-India film.

Going by the reports, it will be directed by Shankar, the director of blockbuster movies like Enthiran (Robot), 2.0, and Indian series. Currently, the filmmaker is now busy with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 and Anniyan Hindi remake starring Ranveer Singh and a film with Ram Charan.

The reports claim that it is a historical war film which will be made with the budget of Rs 1000 crore. It is said to be based on Tamil novel Valari.

It may be recalled that Shankar had hailed Yash's KGF 2. He wrote, "Finally saw #KGF2 Cutting edge style Storytelling, Screenplay& Editing. Bold move to intercut action& dialogue, worked beautifully. Revamped Style of Mass 4 the powerhouse @TheNameIsYash Thanks Dir @prashanth_neel 4 giving us a "periyappa" experience. @anbariv Terrific to the Team (sic)."

However, an official confirmation is awaited.

At this stage, Yash is said to be joining hands with Narthan of Mufti fame.

KGF 2 Massive Success

Meanwhile, Prashanth Neel's KGF 2 has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster in the post-pandemic era. It has minted over Rs 1250 crore at the global box office.