Rumoured couple Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain often make headlines for their adorable social media PDA. They have often been spotted hanging out together in the city.

Recently Tara Sutaria was spotted having Karwa Chauth dinner with the Jain's and Kapoor's. Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima had shared the snap of their family dinner on her official handle.

Tara shares a close bond with Kapoor and Jain family.

The lovebirds have jetted off to a romantic destination away from the hustle-bustle of the city.

Tara and Aadar are off to nature's paradise Maldives for a romantic getaway. While they did not post any pictures together, their individual Instagram stories were a giveaway.

Tara shared an aerial view of the island nation and captioned it, "Hello again, paradise." Aadar shared a similar bird's-eye view photo and wrote, "DND Maldives." He also shared a picture of the luxury resort they are staying at.

Check out their IG stories pictures below.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patni are at the Maldives

Another rumoured couple, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are at the Maldives. They have been documenting their relaxing holiday on Instagram by sharing gorgeous photos. However, they, too, have refrained from posting any pictures together.

On the work front

Tara made her big Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' co-starring Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. She will be seen next in the movie 'Tadap. The film marks the debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty. Aadar made his Bollywood debut with Qaidi Band in 2017, but the film tanked at the box office. His upcoming release is Hello Charlie.