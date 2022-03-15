Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Satya Raj, and Tamannah Bhatia in the lead roles, 'Baahubali' franchise is undoubtedly one of the biggest and most successful ventures of India.

Now that rumors abound about 'Baahubali-3' being considered by the makers, it has become one of the most discussed topics among the folks.

While both Rajamouli and Prabhas are busily working on their individual projects, why is 'Baahubali-3' being talked about? Are they coming together again, for 'Baahubali-3'? The only person who knows answers to these questions, for now, is Rajamouli. But, as per the duo's individual line-up, one can sure, estimate things related to their possible collaboration.

Prabhas' line-up: Upcoming movies and commitments:

Prabhas, who gained pan-India fame with the 'Baahubali' series, is currently one of the busiest stars in the nation. As he works for 'Adipurush', he is also juggling between two other big-ticket movies. Prashanth Neel's 'Salaar' will resume shooting soon, while Prabahs is actively shooting for 'Project-K' as well.

With another movie with director Maruthi on the cards, Prabhas needs to wind up the current commitments before he even signs his next. This might take more than 2 years for him to wrap up with the current projects.

Rajamouli's next with Mahesh Babu:

Rajamouli, who is famous for his movie-making, is also famous for the slow pace movement of his projects. While 'he awaits the release of 'RRR', Rajamouli has not made anything official regarding his next movie, though it is almost confirmed that he will direct Mahesh Babu for the venture.

While Mahesh Babu has signed a movie with Trivikram Srinivas, he would join hands with Rajamouli only after wrapping up that project, which will take not lesser than a year. So, the scope for the duo to materialize their project itself will take 1-2 years.

Keeping Rajamouli and Prabhas' individual line-up in consideration, their collaboration can be expected only after a couple of years.

Prabhas' response regarding 'Baahubali-3'

According to media reports, in response to the talks about 'Baahubali-3', Prabhas has said that he and Rajamouli will come up with something, but nothing is finalized yet.

Prabhas, who spoke on the topic said, "We always keep talking about upcoming projects and possibilities. Nothing on the cards as of now, but sure, we will come together for some big venture".