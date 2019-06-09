ICC has passed its verdict on MS Dhoni's gloves, the BCCI has decided not to escalate the matter any further and all the focus now shifts to the clash between India and Australia at the Oval. However, there are still debates over this verdict and few people believe India should forfeit the competition.

Well, not Sunil Gavaskar. He slammed such theories and said that the rules are in place for a reason and they should be followed without any exceptions. "Rules are there for a reason and they are meant to be followed. That's why they are there," Gavaskar told India Today.

The former Indian captain also cited the example of Moeen Ali, who was fined by ECB when he sported a wristband back in 2014 and said Dhoni should be no different.

'Once the rules are passed, you can do nothing about it'

"I think Moeen Ali was fined by the ECB when he was wearing a wristband supporting a particular cause in 2014. Last time I checked, MS Dhoni was over 21 years old and wearing the gloves or not is now entirely his call," he further added.

Further clarifying his stance, Gavaskar said that the rules are passed for a reason and all the players should abide by them.

"Other countries players' might do something as well. If you want to object, do that before the rules are passed. Once the rules are passed, you can do nothing about it," he said.

He also said that all this controversy will not effect Dhoni's performance on the field and he will continue to be an important member of the side with his brilliant wicket-keeping and taking the catches behind the stumps.

"This team is focused on winning the World Cup. They know Dhoni will deal with it. As far as I am concerned, as long as he keeps affecting those quick stumpings and keeps taking those brilliant catches, whether he is wearing gloves or not does not matter to me. What he wears and what he does not, I don't give a toss," Gavaskar added.

India will next take on Australia in their second World Cup match at Kennington Oval, London on Sunday. This match promises to be a real humdinger as both sides are in form – Australia have won 10 matches on the bounce, while India are a team in form and had a complete game in their opening fixture against South Africa.