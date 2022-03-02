Post the Covid pandemic, the popularity of OTT platforms in India has reached sky-high. Online streaming giants like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and Sony Liv are all competing with each other to deliver content that could draw them more subscriptions.

All these platforms have lined up their array with some fresh content this week as well.

IB Times India presents you with the most awaited flicks that will be streaming on OTT platforms this week.

Rudra - The Edge of Darkness (Disney+Hotstar, March 04)

Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, Ajay Devgan's Rudra - The Edge of Darkness is a psychological crime thriller series based on the British TV drama Luther. Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, and Raashi Khanna play the key characters in the series.

Rudra – The Edge of Darkness is expected to be a fast-paced thriller set in Mumbai that digs into the lives of brilliant criminals and the investigator who chases them. Each spell in the series introduces a new challenge, depicting DCP Rudra Veer Singh's tremendous attack in chasing criminals and killers, as well as the unexpected bond he builds with Aliyah, a brilliant psychopath.

Undekhi S2 (Sony Liv, March 04)

The popular thriller drama of Siddharth Sengupta, Undekhi, comes back for Season 2 after the first season's huge success.

The second season stars Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya, and Ankur Rathee.

The series is based on some true events and illustrates two sides of society: power-hungry prominent people who believe they can get away with anything, and oppressed people who have been tortured for years and finally resolve to seek justice. The series is likely to take a darker and more brutal turn in the second season. Let's wait for it!

Sutliyan (Zee5, March 04)

Sutliyan, starring Ayesha Raza, Shiv Pandit, and Vivaan Shah, is a touching story that combines uplifting sentiments and lighthearted comic sequences on how a family deals with personal issues.

The story begins with an estranged family reuniting for Diwali at their childhood house, where their mother resides, and each member of the family must overcome their unsolved grievances.

Will they be able to let go of the past and find their connection in the end?

Jugaadistan (Lionsgate Play, March 04)

Starring Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, and Taaruk Raina, Jugaadistan is the second Indian original by Lionsgate Play.

The series will focus on some campus elements apart from the modern family relationship that they focused on in the first series. The show will portray the gritty aspect of college life, including politics and rivalries among students. The show will also explore a side of life that has never been shown on television before.

Ramany vs Ramany 3.0 (Aha, March 04)

Ramany vs Ramany, from famed Tamil filmmaker K Balachander's production house, was one of Tamil television's true comedy soaps.

The popular serial was previously aired on television for two seasons. It will now return as a web series on the Aha Tamil platform for its third season. Fans are looking forward to seeing actor Ramji and actress Vasuki Anand reprise their roles as Mr and Mrs Ramany.

Plot: The comedy show that followed a husband and wife's day-to-day humorous byplay in the last two seasons will showcase the daily humorous happenings in middle-class households in the third installment.