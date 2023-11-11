It's the festive season of lights is here and Bollywood celebrities are flocking to Diwali parties back-to-back. There were two Bollywood parties that were hosted in the city and the celebs were seen flocking to both the parties one after another.

On Friday, one of the Diwali bashes was hosted by producer Amritpal Singh Bindra and the other one was hosted by Ekta Kapoor.

SRK and Gauri avoid paps

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended producer Amritpal Singh Bindra along with Suhana Khan. All three came in separate cars.

After a grand birthday celebration. King Khand during Diwali bash avoided paparazzi as he made his way to the grand bash. His car was covered with black curtains as he entered the venue.

Gauri was also papped in the car, but she had faced her back as paparazzi tried to capture her. She hid her face and chose to not click.

While Suhana Khan was all smiles as she got popped. Suhana Khan looked ethereal in a golden outfit.

Netizens were unimpressed with SRK and Gauri refusing to pose for paps.

A user wrote, " When SRK has to promote a film he goes all out and during the festivity, he is hiding."

Another wrote, "This is rude."

Bollywood celebrities including Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Kapoor, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif and others arrived in style for producer Amritpal Singh's Diwali bash in Mumbai.

Ektaa Kapoor's bash was attended by Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty, Vidya Balan, and many others.