Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be sharing the screen in their upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The duo are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. Kriti who is an avid social media user often drops drop-dead gorgeous pictures from her latest outings.

Her social media profile is a treasure trove of style inspiration for all her followers.

Kriti Sanon's style and airport looks will leave you in awe. Recently, the actor was at the airport with Shahid Kapoor, wherein he saved Kriti from bumping her head into a pillar.

Here's what happened

In the clip, Kriti was busy walking and didn't notice there was a pole and was about to bang her head, when a paparazzi, held the pole and cautioned Kriti at the right time, while Shahid pulled her back.

Kriti didn't thank the paps or Shahid Kapoor for saving her from banging her head.

Netizens weren't happy with the way she reacted after getting saved from a mishap.

A user mentioned, "She should have thanked him.."

Another mentioned, "But she is not even thankful for the paps..."

The trailer of the film was released last month

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya dives deep into the love story of a human (Shahid) and a robot (Kriti), and the confusion that follows after they decide to get married. Kriti's is a robot named Sifra, which stands for Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation. Shahid who is unaware that Kriti is a robot, falls head over heels in love with her until Dimple who essays the role of a scientist, informs Shahid that Kriti is a robot. Despite all odds, Shahid's love remains unchanged.

The sci-fi rom-com is full of comedy of errors.

During the press conference of the film that was held in Mumbai, Shahid and Kiara spoke about the film and also shared witty responses.

During the event, Shahid was asked what would they like to wish if he got Aladdin's lamp for a day.

To which Shahid replied, "Agar mujhe ek din ke liye Aladdin Ka chirag mile toh main chahunga maine jo 35-36 filmein ki hai unn sabko main blockbuster bana du. Kyunki past mein jaake kuch nai badal skate, future ko control kar sakte hai kuch had tak but past ko clean up kar denge." ( if I get the magic lamp, I will turn all my past 35-40 films into blockbusters and would clean up past).

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was slated to release on October 2023, and was then pushed to December 7, the film will now hit the theatres on February 9.

Work front

Shahid Kapoor was recently seen in the action thriller film Bloody Daddy. Which was streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

Kriti Sanon was last seen in the action thriller Ganpath: Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has The Crew, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh in her kitty.