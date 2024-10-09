The ongoing Navratri festival is being celebrated with great fanfare, people enjoy the nine-day festival with dance, garba, puja and dandiya. Durgotsava falls on the sixth day of Navratri, which is Shashti Tithi, Durga This festival falls during Shardiya Navratri, which is celebrated across the country with great grandeur and enthusiasm. These days is very pious and holy to worship Maa Durga. This year, Durga Puja started on October 8 and it will culminate with Durga idol visarjan, which is going to be celebrated on October 13, 2024.

Durga Puja is considered one of the most auspicious and sacred festivals of Hindus.

On Tuesday, popular television actor Rashami Desai along with Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain and many Celebs at Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma's Goregaon Durga Mahotsav 2024.

For Durga puja pandal darshan. Rashami looked beautiful in a red saree, she attended the pandal with her family.

Before entering the pandal she stopped for photo-ops and interacted with the paps.

'Rude, arrogant': Rashami Desai warns paps to not shout as she attends Durga puja with family; actor body shamed as she wears red saree [Reactions]

Rashami told paps to not shout. She said, "Family aaye hai, chillam chilli nai.." ( Family has come, don't shout).

Paps then praised her for looking stunning in a saree, to which she replied, "Mein toh bachpan se sundar hoon." ( I was born beautiful).

Netizens believed that she was copying Shehnaaz Gill as she said that I am born beautiful. Some even slammed her for behaving rudely with paps.

A section of netizens said that Rashami is now looking old in a red saree. From age shaming to fat shaming, only a handful of netizens praised her.

Work Front

Rashami Desai started her career at a very early stage. She gained immense fame for playing the role of Tapasya in the television series Uttaran. After the successful show for years, she was also seen with Siddharth Shukla in Dil Se Dil Tak'. After which, she was also part of 'Bigg Boss 13' to 'Dil Se Dil Tak'. She has been a well-known face in the industry. The actor found love in TV heartthrob Nandish Sandhu and the duo took nuptial vows on February 12, 2011. Nandish and Rashami divorced in March 2016.