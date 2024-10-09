Karan Johar for Brahmāstra, Rishab Shetty for Kantara, Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpaye conferred with National Film award

On Tuesday, the 70th National Film Awards ceremony, celebrating the finest in Indian cinema from 2022 was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to the winners. At the 70th National Film Awards, filmmakers Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Sooraj Barjatya, AR Rahman, Mithun Chakraborty, Mansi Parekh among others received the prestigious National award.

The award ceremony began with the national anthem wherein the celebrities and dignitaries present.

Let's take a look at the winners who won the awards

Veteran filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya was honoured with the Best Director award at the 70th National Film Awards for his film Uunchai.

Mithun Chakraborty was greeted with a standing ovation from the attendees as he accepted the honour.

After accepting the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, legendary actor Mithun Chakraborty delivered an endearing speech.

Brahmastra won big at the 70th National Awards. The producer of the film, Karan Johar, was present at the prestigious ceremony and dedicated the win to Ayan Mukerji, the director of the film.

Brahmastra bagged the awards in the categories - Best Male Playback Singer won by Arijit Singh for the track Kesariya, Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects Gaming and Comic), and Best VFX Film. Karan Johar mentioned that Ayan and his team had everything to do with the film and its marvellous VFX.

While the award for Best Feature Film went to the Malayalam film Aattam, helmed by Anand Ekarshi.

Rishab Shetty received the Best Actor award for his performance in Kantara.

The Best Actress award in a Leading Role was shared by Nithya Menen for the Tamil film Thiruchitrambalam and Manasi Parekh for the Gujarati film Kutch Express.

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee received his fourth National Film Award on Tuesday. He received this honour for his performance in the OTT film Gulmohar.

Manoj Bajpayee further added, "I also thank my audience, who gave me love. Directed by Rahul V Chittela, 'Gulmohar' revolves around the Batra family of several generations, who are ready to move out of their 34-year-old family home - Gulmohar and how this change in their lives is a rediscovery of the bonds that have held them together as a family, with secrets and insecurities."

On winning the award, Manoj expressed gratitude and thanked the director and other co-stars of the film. He said that it is a big thing when such a small film makes its presence felt at the National Film Awards. "I feel honoured. I cannot take all the credit myself. I thank my director, who offered me this film, and everyone who worked with me, all the co-stars who supported my work," the actor said.

Due to Covid pandemic-related delays, the National Awards are a year behind schedule.

