Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty has been welcoming Lord Ganesha at her home for over years. Keeping up with the tradition. The actor once again welcomed lord Ganesha home this year.

On Friday Shilpa welcomed lord Ganesha at her residence and bid adieu to lord on Sunday evening. Several actors paid a visit to her residence and offered prayers.

'Rude, arrogant': Raj Kundra pulls little girl away from his daughter Samisha during last aarti before Ganesh visarjan; trolled

On Day 2 of the Ganpati festival, Shilpa Shetty danced her heart out as she bid farewell to Ganpati. Accompanied by her daughter Samisha, husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, and mother, Shilpa celebrated was seen performing aarti, and made sure that the dhol and taasha band also joined and danced to the beats. She also danced with the paparazzi.

Both Shilpa and her daughter twinned in mustard yellow floral shararas and choli sets. While Raj Kundra was also seen in the mustard outfit.

Several videos from Shilpa and Raj's Ganpati idol immersion have gone viral.

Among several videos, one of the clips that caught eagle-eyed netizens is Shilpa dancing with her daughter, husband Raj among others.

The clip shows, Shilpa, performing the Ganpati aarti of Lord Ganesha when a young girl seemingly Samisha's friend was seen dancing and going near the idol, while Shilpa was doing the aarti, and Raj pulled her back, and Samisha, Raj and Shilpa along with Shamita Shetty were in the frame.

Netizens slammed Raj Kundra for pulling the girl and taking her out of the frame and were of the view that the little girl was just enjoying the moment.

Samisha was closing her ears as the sound of dhol and taasha was bothering her, while the young girl was dancing joyfully.

Work Front

Shilpa Shetty last appeared in the Indian Police Force opposite Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Sharad Kelkar and others. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the show marked the first series in Rohit's cop universe. Next up for her is the Kannada movie, KD – The Devil.