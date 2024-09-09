Ambanis celebrated Ganpati in full swing. The billionaires welcomed lord Ganesha at their luxurious home Antilia.

Bollywood celebs on Saturday visited to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha at Antilia. This year was even more special for them, as it marked the first Ganpati celebration for Radhika Merchant, the new daughter-in-law of their family.

'Disrespectful': Nita Ambani faces flak for throwing prasad to devotees during Visarjan [Viral Video]

After the grand arrival of Lord Ganesha on Friday, the family headed to chowpatty for Visarjan on Sunday. Radhika and Anant were seen dancing at the visarjan.

Nita Ambani, Orry, and Shanaya Kapoor among others were in the truck as they took lord Ganesha for immersion.

Nita Ambani looked stunning in a pink saree and gold necklace, matching earrings, and bangles. As she accompanied Bappa's idol for visarjan, Nita Ambani was showering flower petals on guests. She also greeted the people dancing and joining the Visarjan procession.

She was also seen distributing prasad from the grand "Antilia cha Raja Visarjan."

However, a video has gone viral that shows, Nita Ambani throwing prasad to the people from the truck. This didn't go down well with netizens who called it disrespectful.

A user wrote, "Instead of throwing the Prasad, she could have asked her security men to distribute it ."

Another said, "This isn't the right way to give prasad."

Anant Ambani wore a printed orange kurta, white pyjamas, and a floral printed sleeveless bandhgala jacket.

Radhika opted for a simple yet stunning traditional look for the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations. She wore a navy blue tunic kurta.