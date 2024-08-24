'Rude, arrogant': Netizens slam SRK as he avoids young female fan screaming his name; Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff oblige young fans with pictures

On Friday, veteran press photographer Pradeep Bandekar's prayer meeting was held in Mumbai. The prayer meeting was attended by the industry's biggest stars namely Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

Several videos and pictures of SRK, Jackie Shroff and Aamir Khan have gone viral.

On Friday, Shah Rukh arrived at the prayer meeting to pay his last respects to the veteran photographer. SRK was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani, among others, rushing towards the venue.

A video that has gone viral shows, SRK avoiding a young fan who was screaming to look at her. SRK was in a hurry and was with his manager and entourage when the little fan wanted SRK's attention but he walked away clearly ignoring her.

Fans slammed SRK for doing so and were of the view that he could have once looked at her and waved at her.

On the other hand, several clips show SRK greeting Aamir Khan and Aamir and Jackie posing with their young fans.

A user wrote, "What is this arrogance and attitude for?"

Another mentioned, " Salman Khan would have come?"

"He needs lessons from Salman on how to be around the public", a user slammed SRK for not responding to her.

A fan came to SRK's rescues amid trolling.

A user wrote, "To the people who are pointing out his so-called amend to not reciprocate on the girl's request... needs to understand that he was going for a prayer meeting and not to any entertainment event."

Apart from these actors, Vidya Balan, Anil Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Gulshan Grover, Vicky Kaushal, his father Sham Kaushal, and Poonam Dhillon, among others attended the prayer meet.

Pradeep Bandekar breathed his last in the wee hours of August 11. Soon after the news of his death surfaced online, actors Ajay Devgn, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Bipasha Basu took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to the veteran photographer.