It's that time of the year when devotes all across India worship Maa Durga's idol at various pandals. Durga Puja festivities during Navratri are celebrated with dhunuchi dance, flowers, prayers and bhog.

Today, Maa Durga's devotees are celebrating the ninth day of Navratri as Maha Navami. It is one of the most important days of the auspicious festival.

Significance of Maha Navami

This year, Navami falls on October 23. And Maha Navami marks the victory of Goddess Durga over the demon buffalo Mahishasura. Bengalis celebrate Navami on the fourth day of Durga Puja.

While the nine forms of Maa Durga - Navdurga - are worshipped during the nine days of Navratri, devotees pray to Maa Siddhidatri on the ninth day.

For the last four days, Bollywood celebs Jaya Bachchan. Kajol, Rani Mukherji, Tanisha, Tanuja, and Kajol's son Yug Devgn have been seeking darshan at North Bombay Pandal.

And today on the auspicious occasion of Navami, once again several celebs were seen doing pandal hopping.

Several paparazzi pages have shared their pictures and videos of the same.

Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Jaya Bachchan were spotted at the pandal once again. It was indeed a pleasant surprise to see Jackie Shroff who also came to seek the blessing of Durga Maa.

A video of both actors grooving to traditional dholki sound has gone viral.

In the video, Rani looks elegant as she is dressed in a golden saree. While Jackie Shroff opted for yellow colour traditional coat paired with a white pyjama.

Another video shows Kajol and Rani Mukherji posing for cameras. They hugged and kissed each other on the cheeks as they exchanged pleasantries.

Kajol and Rani twinned in golden saree.

Yet another video from the Durga festivities shows Jaya Bachchan seated beside Rani, though Rani and Jaya are not talking. In the clip, Rani is seen clicking pictures of the devotts and a section of eagle-eyed netizens even spotted Rani trying to click a selfie with Jaya, but she doesn't seem to be intreated.

And once again, Jaya's not-so-smiling face irked fans and they were of the view that Jaya should have smiled at Rani once.

Take a look at the comments.

A user wrote, "Jaya Bachchan looks always irritated and agitated."

Another mentioned, "Rani unke sath selfie lene ka soch rahi h lekin bol nhi pa rahi( Rani is trying to take a selfie with Jaya.)

The third one mentioned, "But Jaya Bachchan is not happy to sit with her."

The fourth one mentioned, "Jaya B is not even bothered to look at her."

The fifth one wrote, "She was taking a selfie but Jaya is not in the mood she is always in weird mood."

Other celebs at the Pandal were Rupali Ganguly, Tanisha, and Katrina among others.

Kajol's son Yug was seen offering bhog to devotees.