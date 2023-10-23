It's that time of the year when devotes all across India worship Maa Durga's idol at various pandals. Durga Puja festivities during Navratri are celebrated with dhunuchi dance, flowers, prayers and bhog. A Durga Puja pandal is the focal point of Durga Puja festivities and is a decorated and artistically designed structure that brings communities together to celebrate, worship and seek the blessings of Durga.

Durga Ashtami Puja attended by celebs

The eighth day of Navratri is also known as Durga Ashtami. This day starts with the ritual Pushpanjali, in this ritual people observe fast and eat the food after reciting vedic mantras. In this Pushpanjali ritual, everyone has to take part. On this auspicious day, Kumari Puja also takes place.

On Durga Ashtami, several Bollywood celebrities were snapped seeking divine blessings of Maa Durga at the pandal.

Take a look at the grand star-studded Shubho Ashtami Pujo at North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja with Jaya Bachchan, Kajol along with her son Yug Devgn, Tanuja, Tanishaa Mukerji, Rani Mukerji, Bipasha Basu, Rupali Ganguly, Munmun Dutta, Sumona Chakravarti, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Shekhar Khanijo, Poonam Pandey, Chaitanya Choudhry, Shomu Mitra, Naomi Ghosh, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rego B, Rema Lahiri, Govind Bansal, Anurag Basu, Jaideep Ahlawat along with his wife Jyoti Ahlawat, Tina Datta, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Ridhima Pandit, Hrishikesh Pandey, Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Shweta Basu Prasad, Madhu Chopra, Shraddha Jaiswal, Aoora, Susmita Mukherjee, Jyoti Mukerji, Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Pooja Dhingra, Kunickaa Sadana

Rani Mukerji dances at Durga Pandal

Rani Mukerji looked elegant in an olive green saree. She turned heads with her sleek straight hair and also sported a sindoor and Shakha pola. However, what caught everyone's attention was Rani's outfit, which she paired up with a saree.

The actor looked stunning in a shimmery bralette.

Social media users were left unimpressed with her choice of outfit for Ashtami puja and schooled Rani.

Rani trolled for a bralette blouse

However, a section of netizens praised her for her exuding elegance and carrying the traditional outfit with panache.

Rani performed the traditional Dhunuchi dance with the devotees at the Durga Puja festivities.

A user wrote, "Ye kaisa blouse pehna hai..." (What type of blouse has she worn?)

Another mentioned, "For Durga Pooja why do these actresses come half naked... ."

