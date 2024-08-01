Megastar Chiranjeevi is known for his humble and grounded nature, he is often seen greeting everyone with respect be it megastars, his staff or his fans However, the megastar is under the radar and receiving flak on social media after a video of him seemingly pushing an airline employee has surfaced online.

The incident came to light after an undated video emerged on social media.

In the viral video, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha are accompanied by ground personnel as they step out of a lift at the airport. Soon, a man working for IndiGo Airlines approaches Chiranjeevi for a selfie and he ignores him. When he still pursues the actor and stands in his way, the actor rudely pushes him away and leaves.

The video didn't sit well with several users as they called out the actor for his behaviour.

Rande ra epudu #Nagarjuna gare ne అన్న intellectuals.

Pakana vuna Body gurd తోస్తే మీరు చేసిన రచ్చ(Mainly Cop mega fans?)



Epudu Direct #Chiranjeevi garu a తోసి వేశారు.

Frndly push slow push anne cover chestharu Emo?Cops?.#Tollywoodpic.twitter.com/su0LzxXPHg — Let's WIN? (@Ssmb39010812) July 30, 2024

A user wrote, "Chiranjeevi Rude Behaviour with Fans Airport."

The second one mentioned, "The ground staff accompanying him asked the man to step aside. Isn't it wrong of him to approach a man who just took a long flight and is accompanied by his family? There's something called civic sense, because Chiranjeevi is a good person, he just nudged him."

The third one said, "One person wrote, "Mana abhimana hero em chesina venakesukoste ela mastaru. (Just because we like him we can't justify it)"

Another commented, "Vallu emi mana laga economy class lo raru. Business or first class lo vastharu with all amenities like home feeling or else charted flights lo vastharu inka luxury ga. (It's not like he travelled in an economy like us, he came in business or first class or a chartered flight)."

While his fans came out in support of him.

This is not the first time celebrities have received flak for denying selfies to fans or pushing fans out of the way at the airport.

Recently, a video of Nagarjuna's bodyguard pushing a specially-abled fan also went viral, after which people called out the actor.

Later, Nagarjuna apologized to the fan and also took a selfie with him.

This just came to my notice … this shouldn’t have happened!!

I apologise to the gentleman ?and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !! https://t.co/d8bsIgxfI8 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 23, 2024

About Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi has worked in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi films. He is known for his films such as 'Vijetha', 'Indra', 'Shankar Dada M.B.B.S.' Most recently, he was seen in 'Bholaa Shankar'.

He made his debut in 1978 with the film 'Punadhirallu'.

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the film Bhola Shankar. He will soon be seen in Malladi Vassishta's Vishwambhara. The socio-fantasy film will see Trisha Krishnan return to Telugu cinema as his co-star.

The actor along with his family members, jetted off to Paris to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games 2024 with Upasana, Ram Charan and granddaughter Klin Kaara and wife Surekha.

Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow!



Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons :) pic.twitter.com/bFa31zBh3a — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) July 24, 2024

He posted a picture taken in Hyde Park, London, on micro-blogging platform X and wrote: "Relishing a serene moment with family and the grand little one Klin Kaara at Hyde Park London, en route our journey to Paris tomorrow! Summer Olympics 24 Inaugural Event Beckons :) [sic]."