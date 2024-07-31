'50 and coming to dating app': Sana Makbul age shames Ranvir pokes him on his divorce, 13-year-old son; latter shows middle finger

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 3 is approaching, and with each day the drama inside the house is intensifying. With tempers soaring inside the house altercations between contestants have become a regular occurrence. This year the friction between Ranvir Shorey and Sana Makbul has been hitting the headlines.

Sana and Ranvir have been fighting day-in-day out amid tasks. Sana has time and again age-shamed Ranvir. However, recently, Sana took a dig at Ranvir's personal life, including his divorce and son.

During the tasks, they were separated into two teams. The first group had Ranvir, Kritika and Naezy, and the second had Sana, Sai and Lovekesh. The contestants had to smile as others attempted to poke them. During this task, Sana poked Ranvir and said, "How old is your son? 13 right and he is in the US, why are you here then? You are more interested in the Rs 25 lakh than the trophy and you mentioned how you want to use the money for your son's college but 25 lakh isn't enough for that."

"Hitting half century and coming to dating app' #SanaMakbul is age shaming Ranvir Shorey in a classy way. And then bringing up his son who is not even a part of the show and commenting on his personal… pic.twitter.com/O3ymoQ04Y9 — ANIKA (@iauthoranika) July 29, 2024

This triggered Ranvir and he allegedly showed her the middle finger.

She added, "Man is hitting a century and is still on dating apps can anyone believe it? He has a 13-year-old son in the US and is still doing all this."

Ranvir went up to Sana and said, "Today you brought up my 13-year-old son. So, in case you needed proof of how you think. This is it. Gutterchaap it is." (You are from gutter)

Post the task, Neazy questioned Sana for making personal remarks about Ranvir, and the actress defended herself saying, "I didn't say anything wrong. I just mentioned his son in the US. I know everything about him and his life but the only difference between him and me is that he speaks and I don't say a lot. He called me gutterchap, main meri gutterchapgiri or aagai toh he will be completely naked." ( You are from gutter).

About the contestants

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is hosted by Anil Kapoor.

The contestants currently competing in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', include Sana Makbul, Naezy, Kritika Malik, and Ranvir Shorey.

Armaan Malik and Lokesh Katariya have also been eliminated.