A few days ago, Indian ace cricketer Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with their children Vamika and Akaay, were spotted at Premanandji's ashram in Vrindavan for his Satsang. The couple sought blessings from the spiritual guru just days after returning to Mumbai with their family.

On Sunday morning, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were seen at Mumbai's iconic Gateway of India. The couple arrived in their luxury car and headed to the jetty. According to reports, they were travelling to Alibaug. However, as per Anushka and Virat's strict instructions, their children were not photographed.

Who Wore What!

Anushka sported a chic crop top paired with an oversized blue-and-white striped shirt and black shorts. She also carried a sipper, completing her casual yet stylish look.

Virat, on the other hand, opted for a sleek all-black outfit, exuding effortless style.

As the duo made their way towards the jetty, paparazzi greeted them with a cheerful "Good morning." Virat responded warmly with a "Hello," while Anushka avoided engaging with the photographers and walked ahead.

In another video, Virat was seen wrapping his arm around Anushka's shoulders while they waited for their speedboat to dock.

Despite the paparazzi's requests, the couple did not pause for posed photos.

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed Virat holding Anushka's bag, and his sweet gesture left fans gushing. Once again, the couple proves they never fail to serve relationship goals.

Netizens React

Netizens criticized Anushka Sharma for not acknowledging the paparazzi.

A user wrote, "Lots of attitude as always.."

Another wrote, "What kind of spirituality ??? If they are not humble enough to the people who greet them.."

The third one mentioned, "So rude behaviour.."

The fourth one mentioned, "Such attitude these 2 have.."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's visit to Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj's ashram

Meanwhile, several videos from Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's visit to Premanand Govind Sharan Maharaj's ashram have surfaced on social media. The couple was seen seated on the floor with their hands folded, along with their children, as they participated in the satsang.

During their conversation with Maharaj, Anushka shared that she listens to his spiritual talks regularly. She mentioned "Pichli baar jab hum aaye the toh mann mein kuch sawaal the, mujhe laga ke poochungi lekin jo bhi baitha tha wahan pe unn sabne kuch na kuch vaisa sawaal kar liya tha. Jab aapke pass aane ke hum baat kar rahe the, main man hi man aapse baat kar rahe the, jo bhi sawaal mere aa rahe the." ("When we came last time, I had some questions in my mind. I thought I would ask, but everyone who was sitting there asked something similar. When we were talking about coming to you, I was speaking to you in my mind, asking all the questions that were coming to me.")

Virat Kohli was holding Vamika, and Anushka held Akaay

The couple recently returned from Australia, where Virat's team experienced a 3-1 loss in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

About Virat and Anushka

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy in 2017. The couple became parents to their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in January 2021, and later welcomed a baby boy in February 2024.

Work Front

Anushka Sharma has taken a hiatus from acting since her 2018 film Zero. However, she is set to make a comeback with Chakda Xpress, a biographical film based on the life of cricket legend Jhulan Goswami.