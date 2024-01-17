Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is basking in the success of the recently released film 'Dunki'. Needless to say, King Khan had a fabulous 2023 with all three films performing exceptionally well at the box office.

On Tuesday evening, SRK was spotted in and around the city and had cored his face with a hoodie. He was spotted with his manager. Seemingly getting out from a restaurant after dinner. As soon as he was papped by photogs a photographer/fan came came near him to click a selfie. SRK was in no mood to oblige anyone with pictures or selfies. He got angry and snapped at him.

SRK snaps at photo-ogs; avoids media and hides his face with a hoodie

A video shows SRK pushing a fan's phone while exiting the clinic.

Netizens trolled SRK for his gesture.

A user mentioned, 'See his arrogance, how he tries to hit someone."

The next one wrote, 'Why is he behaving like an arrogant teen?'

Despite the exchange, SRK left with his manager without apologising or addressing the issue.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has managed to appear for two Best Actor nominations for Filmfare Awards this year for his performances in Jawan and Dunki.

Bollywood's King Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Indian of the Year 2023 award.

After with the Indian Of The Year Award recently. Shah Rukh Khan gave an inspiring speech and bowed to his fans in gratitude for standing by his side when his family was going through a lot.

SRK said, "It's been a long time since I bloody won an award"

Good Begets Good

SRK said, "But this is a time you need to be the hopeful, happy, honest storyteller, and continue doing whatever you are doing and kind of think this is a nasty plot twist, this is not the story you are living. And 100 percent is not the story's end. Because somebody somewhere told me that life mein filmon ki tarah, anth mein, sad theek ho jaata hai. Aur agar theek na ho, toh anth nahi hai. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. And I believe in him because I believe that goodness begets goodness."

He said, "I'd like to say something brash, I have kept my speech written because it is checked three to four times so that I don't say something stupid and wrong, and I get picked on for it. But I still would like to say this, which is very, very brash," Shah Rukh said, visibly emotional. "I don't just feel like the Indian of the Year, I feel, I've been the Indian of all the years gone by and I will be the Indian for all the years to come. I am, ladies and gentlemen, the Indian for all ages."

Family struggles

SRK said, "The last four, or five years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family. I am sure some of you also because of Covid and stuff. Most of my films flopped, and a lot of specialists and analysts started writing my death knell, some idiots did the same, which actually is the same thing, analysts and idiots. Not something that I really bother about."

He bowed down to the crowd and fans and said, "I'd like to thank everyone here and people who are watching this on television, hoards of you who came to this year to watch my films, some of you may not have liked them but I know deep down inside, you came there to support me, and my family so I bow down to you and thank you for bringing cheer to my family, my children, my loved ones and I thank you for making me the star I am yet again."

Work front

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in Tiger Vs Pathan, wherein he will share the frame with Salman Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this action entertainer is all set to go on floors this year.