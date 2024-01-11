The comeback is always stronger than the setback, this stands true for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan who made a thundering comeback after four years of hiatus in 2023. King Khan had a blockbuster year and gave back-to-back globally. The year 2023 started on a banger note for SRK, his first film Pathaan was released in January 2023 and shattered all box-office records. In September SRK's film Jawaan created a stir at the global box office. Last but not least, Dunki which was released in December 2023 was yet another blockbuster and fans had mixed reactions to the film.

On Wednesday, Indian of the Year honoured individuals who have brought pride to the nation with remarkable contributions in their respective fields namely Entertainment, Business, Sports, Youth Icon, Rising Sports Star, Social Change, and Climate Warriors.

Bollywood's King Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan bagged the Indian of the Year 2023 award, while Olympian Neeraj Chopra won the award in the sports category. SBI Chairperson Dinesh Khara won the IOTY-Business.

After with the Indian Of The Year Award recently. Shah Rukh Khan gave an inspiring speech and bowed to his fans in gratitude for standing by his side when his family was going through a lot.

SRK said, "It's been a long time since I bloody won an award"

Good Begets Good

SRK said, "But this is a time you need to be the hopeful, happy, honest storyteller, and continue doing whatever you are doing and kind of think this is a nasty plot twist, this is not the story you are living. And 100 percent is not the story's end. Because somebody somewhere told me that life mein filmon ki tarah, anth mein, sad theek ho jaata hai. Aur agar theek na ho, toh anth nahi hai. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. And I believe in him because I believe that goodness begets goodness."

SRK gives a befitting reply to haters

He said, "I'd like to say something brash, I have kept my speech written because it is checked three to four times so that I don't say something stupid and wrong, and I get picked on for it. But I still would like to say this, which is very, very brash," Shah Rukh said, visibly emotional. "I don't just feel like the Indian of the Year, I feel, I've been the Indian of all the years gone by and I will be the Indian for all the years to come. I am, ladies and gentlemen, the Indian for all ages."

Family's struggles

SRK said, "The last four, or five years have been a bit of a ride for me and my family. I am sure some of you also because of Covid and stuff. Most of my films flopped, and a lot of specialists and analysts started writing my death knell, some idiots did the same, which actually is the same thing, analysts and idiots. Not something that I really bother about."

He bowed down to the crowd and fans and said, "I'd like to thank everyone here and people who are watching this on television, hoards of you who came to this year to watch my films, some of you may not have liked them but I know deep down inside, you came there to support me, and my family so I bow down to you and thank you for bringing cheer to my family, my children, my loved ones and I thank you for making me the star I am yet again."

Other lists of winners

ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was honoured with the Indian of the Year 2023 award for outstanding achievement. The award, presented by Dr Jitendra Singh, recognised the remarkable contributions made by ISRO in pushing the boundaries of space exploration.

Neerja Chopra

Neeraj Chopra clinched the Indian of the Year award in the Sports category for his remarkable achievements and significant contribution to Indian sports. He was not physically present to receive the award at the event but expressed his gratitude via video message. The award was given by Anju Bobby George, a former Indian athlete and Vice-President of the Athletics Federation of India.