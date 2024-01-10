Heartthrob of the nation Hrithik Roshan is a lovingly monikered Greek God. The actor turns a fabulous 50 today, and needless to say, he is reversing in age and refuses to age. The Greek God is known for his chiselled physique, height, green eyes, and incessant good looks, which undoubtedly make him one of the most desirable men in India and globally.

As the actor turns 50 on January 10 (today), let's take a look at his thirst trap pictures, his fitness regime, and how his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and girlfriend Saba Khan made his day special.

Sussanne Khan's video and heartfelt wish for her ex-husband will make you go aww!

Sussanne Khan shared a beautiful carousel on Instagram and penned a heartfelt note. Sussanne shared a throwback video of pictures of Hrithik with his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan Roshan with a beautiful caption.

Sharing the video montage on Instagram, Sussane Khan wished Hrithik Roshan 'super success' and 'the greatest love story'. The actor is currently in a relationship with Saba Azad. "Happy Happiest Birthday Rye.. You truly are 'Father Ocean' with the abundance of wisdom love and commitment you give to Ray and Ridz.. I wish you even more success, the greatest Love story and alll the blessings to make all your dreams come true.. god bless you limitless P.S 50 looks more like 30 on you..."

Saba Azad cant stop raving about Hrithik as she drop mushy video with her BF

Saba Azad shared a video on social media in which Hrithik locks lips with her. Saba penned a loved-up caption which read, "50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you've had, here's to choosing love every day the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light.."

Pashmina Roshan wishes her brother as he turns 50

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan posted a beautiful wish for him on his birthday. It can be read, "Happy birthday duggu bhaiya, You are the glue that brings our family together! Thank you for filling our life with SO MUCH love, laughter and happiness. There are no words to describe how much I love you! #vibesarevibes #youngforever (sic)."

Fabolous at 50 with fitness

His dedication to fitness has only gone upwards. The actors sweat it out in the gym and serve major fitness goals. The 50-year-old actor has proven that age is nothing but just a number to him.

Hrithik Roshan often drops thirst trap pictures on his social media and flaunts his abs.

Take a look at some of his drool-worthy pictures that will make you go weak on your knees.

Upcoming film

Hrithik and Deepika have teamed up together for a film titled 'Fighter'. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of an air force officer. The film promises to be high on action and drama.

Sharing the look, Hrithik took to Instagram and wrote, "#SpiritOfFighter | Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024." The first looks of Deepika, Hrithik and Anil have everyone excited.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Fighter' also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on January 25, 2024.