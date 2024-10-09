Of late, Bollywood actor Kajol has been making headlines for her behaviour. Kajol, who is known for her bubbly and loving nature on-screen is the opposite off-screen, is often seen in a bad mood and keeps scolding her staff. She also avoids paparazzi.

On Tuesday, Kajol was spotted in Mumbai, but the actor didn't seem to be in a good mood and also looked upset with her staff. A video of the actress rushing into the building and getting angry has gone viral.

In the clip, Kajol was seen entering hurriedly inside a building. She seemed irked and didn't pose for photo-ogs, she avoided the paps and went inside the building. The clip also shows Kajol lashing out at a building staff member while pointing fingers toward the area where the paparazzi were seen recording the video.

Kajol then moved towards another man sitting on the couch and presumably yelled about a certain problem.

What did Kajol wear?

Kajol opted for a purple shirt and light purple pants and carried a green handbag in her hands. Kajol was seen wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Netizens weren't unhappy with Kajol's behaviour and called out her constant arrogance towards the media and even compared her to Jaya Bachchan.

A user wrote, "She is always angry."

Another mentioned, "She is always upset."

The third one said, "She's young Jaya Bachchan ma'am, she has the same attitude, and she doesn't love guys when you guys see her please step away."

The third one said, "She is next to Jaya Bachchan's angry birds."

Work Front

Kajol made her debut with Bekhudi in 1992. She is also known for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Gupt, Dushman, Fanaa, and more. Kajol is set to appear in the much-anticipated action thriller Maharagni - Queen of Queens.

About Yug and Nysa

Kajol and Ajay married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on February 24, 1999. The couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.