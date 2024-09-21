Bollywood actor Kajol is often spotted with her younger son Yug in the city. There are times when the actor interacts with the paps and sometimes she simply avoids them. On Friday, 20 September 2024, Kajol was spotted at a clinic with her son. Several videos and pictures have gone viral that show Kajol holding Yug, who seems to have suffered a leg injury.

'Rude, arrogant like Jaya Bachchan': Kajol pushes her bodyguard as she holds her injured son Yug's hand; gets trolled

In the clip, Kajol was seen holding her son's hand and she seemingly pushed her bodyguard as he was walking ahead. After the clip went viral showing Kajol pushing her bodyguard. Netizens were angry with Kajol's behaviour. They slammed her on Social media.

A user wrote, "That push to the helper was a bit rude."

Another wrote, "Why she is pushing that man."

Some even compared her to Jaya Bachchan and were of the view that she is rude and arrogant like Jaya Bachchan.

A user wrote, "Kajol = Jaya Bachchan."

What did Kajol and Yug wear?

Kajol is seen wearing a black kurta and jeans. While Yug wore a white t-shirt and was seen limping.

Kajol on women's safety

Kajol captioned her post, "Raksha karne wala aaj tumhara din hai (Today is your day to protect) May all the protectors today understand that this is what makes u a man.. make the women around u feel safe enough to live without fear .. let's teach our sons to be better. #HappyRakshaBandhan #SiblingLove #ProudMom."

About Yug and Nysa

Kajol and Ajay got married in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on February 24, 1999. The couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

Work Front

Ajay will be seen in Raid 2. He will be seen in Singham Again. It features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Ajay also has an action comedy Son of Sardaar 2.

Kajol is set to appear in the much-anticipated action thriller Maharagni - Queen of Queens.