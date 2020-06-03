The CW has finally a decision on who will replace Ruby Rose as Batwoman. Reportedly, the CW's Batwoman series will be introducing a new character to take over the masked persona after Ruby Rose leaves the role.

Ruby Rose shocked many fans after her sudden decision to depart from the superhero show. But rather than replace Rose's character Kate Kane, who was Batwoman in season one, the show will bring in new character Ryan Wilder to take over, EW has reported.

The Orange is the New Black star's departure from the series was announced last month, though exact reasons were not revealed. Ruby Rose's departure will be left in the show going forward.

The casting called described the new character as 'likable, messy, a little goofy, and untamed,' as she is expected to be a female in her late 20s and the opposite of Rose's Kane. It seems like the CW wants to take the character in a new direction, which we have to say would be quite the deoparture from how the character is portrayed in the comics.

But bit might be a welcome change for the show. The new Batwoman might indeed be going the way of Legends of Tomorrow, a more lighthearted approach, which might not be weel received by fans. After all, members of the Bat family are not known to be lighthearted.

The character is continued to be described as a girl who would steal milk from an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands. Ryan is further describes as a dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly disciplined. An out lesbian. So, the show is staying true to it's LGBTQ+ roots.

The casting also reportedly encouraged LGBTQ+ performers to audition for the new role, which is expected to air in season 2 next year. We'll just have to wait and see who is cast in the role.