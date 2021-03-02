It might have been more than a week since Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14, but there's been no stopping the celebrations. From parties to celebs visiting the diva, it's been a jam-packed week for the winner. She might have won the show but it was Rubina's husband, Abhinav Shukla, who has emerged as a surprise package in the show. The dark horse of the show, Abhinav also went through his fair share of controversies inside the house.

Abhinav grabbed maximum headlines when Kavita Kaushik's spoke about him drunk calling his wife and later threatening her with violence. The four of them even had a heated argument in front of Salman Khan. On Salman's directions, Rubinav had decided not to talk about it inside the house. However, now that they are out of the house, Ruby is hounded with the same question. Recently, Rubina was asked to open up on the allegations levelled by Kavita and her husband on Abhinav.

Reacting to the same, Rubina said that it was all a "facade". She said, "Why discuss things where you have faith and you know that it is all a facade, nothing else? Isme koi sachchai hoti, toh apne aap mein ek roop le leta," Rubina told radio host Siddharth Kannan. "Jo cheez wahi pe dhasth ho gayi, uska matlab uska koi wajood hi nahi tha. Jiska wajood hi nahi tha, usko discuss karke, khuredke kya faayda (The accusations had no integrity as it got buried there itself. There's no point in discussing it further)," she added.

What Abhinav Shukla said

After coming out of the house, Abhinav Shukla had taken the blame of their relationship going hay-wire on himself. He had said, "See, there were things. We are two very strong individuals. We have very strong opinions aur dono ki soch aapne toh dekh hi liya hoga Bigg Boss mein, alag-alag hai (We've different viewpoints). Toh jab woh soch clash hoti hai, sparks fly. Lockdown was a difficult phase for everyone, and so it was for us. We gave ourselves six months," he told Siddharth Kannan.