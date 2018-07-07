RSS worker Brijesh Sharma was shot and looted by miscreants in Firozabad's Kaneta village, on July 6, in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred when Brijesh was on his way to home after closing his shop. The miscreants shot him near the National Highway and snatched his money bag before fleeing from the spot.
RSS worker Brijesh Sharma shot and looted in Firozabad, miscreants on the run
