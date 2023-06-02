On Friday, the Karnataka Police apprehended an individual affiliated with the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) in relation to a highly objectionable post targeting Muslim women on social media in the Raichur district.

After the offensive posts began circulating widely, members of the Muslim community took to the streets in protest, urging for the immediate arrest of the individual responsible. The demonstrators besieged the local police station and set a 24-hour deadline for the apprehension of the accused.

The detained RSS worker has been identified as Raju Tambak. Police authorities have confirmed that he had shared a post on social media depicting Muslim women in an offensive manner, degrading them as mere "machines for producing children."

The viral nature of his status and posts led to strong accusations from the Muslim community, who claimed that Raju Tambak had deeply hurt their religious sentiments. They demanded the prompt arrest of the accused by the Lingasugur police, who hold jurisdiction in the area.

The incident has created a tense atmosphere in Lingasugur town. To prevent any potential untoward incidents, the police have heightened security measures in the region. Investigation into the matter is currently underway.

(With inputs from IANS)