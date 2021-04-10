As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in India, the nation is once again in the grip of the deadly virus, which forced lockdowns for several months last year. On Friday midnight, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) announced that Mohan Bhagwat tested positive for COVID-19. RSS Sarsanghchalak (chief) has normal symptoms and currently being treated in Nagpur's Kingsway hospital.

"RSS Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohanji Bhagwat today tested Corona positive. He has normal symptoms and admitted to Kingsway hospital Nagpur," RSS announced on Twitter.

Coronavirus in India

India is facing a second wave of COVID-19. India's daily new cases continue to rise. 1,31,968 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 83.29% of the new cases are reported from these 10 states.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 56,286. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 10,652 while Uttar Pradesh reported 8,474 new cases. India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,19,13,292 today. The National Recovery Rate is 91.22%.