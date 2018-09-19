Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday, that while the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh wants the 'Hindu Rashtra', they are not against the Muslim community. He went on to say that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh believes in 'Vasudeiva Kutmbakam' (The world is one family).

The leader of the RSS made these comments during the three-day lecture series on 'Bharat of future: An RSS perspective' in New Delhi. He said, "We believe in Hindu Rashtra, but it does not mean that we are against Muslims. We believe in "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and every panth (sect) has its space in it," according to India Today.

In a surprising turn of events, Bhagwat was also heard praising the Congress in his speech. he said, "In the form of Congress, a big freedom movement had started in the country which gave many great personalities."

Reports say that the RSS also extended an invite to Congress President Rahul Gandhi for the event.

The RSS played an important role in the 2014 elections in which the BJP came out victorious. RSS is now gearing up for the upcoming 2019 elections.

Representatives of missions from the US, Germany, Japan, and Serbia along with the country's leaders such as Prakash Javadekar, Giriraj Singh and Vijay Sampla, KC Tyagi and retired army men and judiciary were also in attendance at the event.

He said, "I have heard that Indian Muslims going to Haj are considered Hind Muslim ... then there's Indic thought. We have no problems with those who use Bharat, Indic, Arya ... we use the term Hindu."

He said that a Hindu Rashtra does not mean that there is no place for Muslims. The day there is no place for Muslims, it stops being a Hindu Rashtra, and it is not Hindutva anymore.

"We want to unite the whole society. Politics has different views on societal issues which leads to different political parties. From its inception, the RSS has decided to keep itself away from politics and political competition. Swayamsevaks will not accept any political post in any political party," he said.

Bhagwat also spoke of his plans to unite the Indian society without letting religion come in the way. He said that BR Ambedkar spoke about universal brotherhood and the Sangh also believes in the same concept of brotherhood.

The Sangh believes in the concept of Sarvepi Sukhinah Santu which means 'maximum good of maximum people' and that no single language or God binds together, according to TOI.