The discovery of wads of currency in Rajya Sabha, from seat no. 222 belonging to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, sparked verbal exchanges between the Opposition and treasury benches on Friday.

A host of BJP lawmakers, led by Leader of House J.P. Nadda termed it a 'blow and blemish' on the House's integrity and called for a detailed investigation. Congress members were visibly livid over the revelation of its MP's name and questioned the intentions of the government. Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the lawmaker in the eye of the storm, said he was astonished to see a bizarre issue being politicized.

The chaos and din broke out in the Upper House, this morning over Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar's statement that wads of currency notes were discovered from seat number 222, presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, during anti-sabotage security check in the House on Thursday.

Dhankhar also said, "When it was brought to my notice, I thought someone would come to reclaim it" and informed the House that an investigation had begun in accordance with the law.

Embarrassed over Congress MP's alleged link to wads of currency notes, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised strong objections against the revelation of Singhvi's name.

"A member should not be named in the case until an investigation is done and the authenticity of the incident is established. You are all lawyers. How can you do this?" Cong President said.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda said that the incident was of a serious nature as it has hurt the dignity of the House.

"I have faith in your ruling that a detailed investigation will be conducted," he told Jagdeep Dhankar and also hoped that 'good sense prevails on the Opposition'.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said he didn't see any reason in the LoP's claims.

"As per the routine protocol, the anti-sabotage team checked the seats to wind up the proceedings. I don't understand why there should be an objection that the Chair should not take the name of the member. I fully agree with the observation of the Chairman that there must be a serious investigation," Rijiju said.

BJP RS MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that since nobody came forward to claim the money, it raises serious doubts about the source of the money and must be probed.

BJP LS MP Manoj Tiwari said that bundles of notes were a serious issue and must be investigated in detail.

Singhvi himself denounced the 'politicisation' of the matter and issued a clarification. He said that he carries only a Rs 500 note when he goes to the House and on Thursday, he was there in the House for just three minutes.

"I am quite astonished to even hear about it. I never heard of it. I reached the inside of the House yesterday at 12.57 pm. The House rose at 1 pm. From 1 to 1.30 pm, I sat with Ayodhya Prasad in the canteen and had lunch. At 1.30 pm, I left Parliament. So my total stay in the House yesterday was 3 minutes and my stay in the canteen was 30 minutes. I find it bizarre that even on such issues politics is done," Singhi said.

