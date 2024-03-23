One of the most popular filmmakers Anurag Kashyap is known for writing and directing films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev D, No Smoking, and Manmarziyaan among others. Apart from being an ace director, he acted in AK vs AK alongside Anil Kapoor.

His films are not larger than life but are more rooted, raw and rustic and for a niche audience. Despite the usage of cuss words in his films, the masses are often drawn toward the real storytelling aspect of Anurag Kashyap.

The actor has given a chance to newcomers and always helped them in the industry. He never launched star-kids but often stood for outsiders.

However, on Saturday, Anurag Kashyap seemed to be miffed with a section of actors whom he has helped in the past. He took to social media and lashed out at random people who think they are creative geniuses.

On Saturday, Anurag Kashyap took to his Instagram and shared a long note informing that he will now not help any newcomer and will charge money for meeting people. The note read, "I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre shit. So, now on, I don't want to waste my time meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses. So I will now have rates. If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes I will charge 1 lac, for half hour 2 lacs and for 1 hour 5 lacs."

Netizens had various reactions to Anurag Kashyap's sharing rate card for meeting people.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah commented, "Forwarding this to everyone in my dms and email who keep sending me scripts to forward to you..."

Another wrote, "Sir 1000rs mein 6sec mil lijiye.." ( Can we get six seconds in 1000 Rs)."

The next one wrote, "Orry se training le lee kya vo maangta hai photo ke paise.." ( Has Orry trained you, he charges to take photos).

For the unversed, in November 2023, Orry revealed that he earned around Rs 20-30 lakh for posing for photos.

Orry said that he charges 30 lakhs for getting clicked to pose and get clicked. He added that he stays for the entire party, mingles with everyone like a friend, and takes pictures with all the guests.

Orry mentioned, "People call me to their farmhouses and say, 'My father, mother and my in-laws will all put ₹5 lakh each, my wife and I will put ₹2.5 Lakh, so that's 25 Lakh total, please come to our party."

He also revealed that he used three phones in a day. Asked about how he manages so many phones, Orry said, "There are a lot of benefits of good pictures. The moment lasts, and pictures stay lifelong. Accha edit karo, accha photo dalo (edit good photos, post good photos)."

On Orry calling paps

Orry said, "I don't need to call the paps if I'm at a restaurant, or if I'm pulling up. But I'm not going to lie. Have I called them before? Of course I have. Also, whether you call them or not, at some point you're going to get clicked, so I don't see any shame at all in calling them. I'm very open about that. So, yes, I do want to get pictured. So, there's no shame in it, but at the same time, 99% of the time, I haven't called them."