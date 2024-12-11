A week after the disappearance of the comic actor Sunil Pal, news of veteran actor Mushtaq Khan getting kidnapped surfaced on social media on Tuesday.

As per various reports, a bunch of notorious miscreants kidnapped Mushtaq Khan from the Delhi-Meerut highway and demanded a huge amount of money for his release. The incident occurred in November when Mushtaq Khan was called for an award show in Meerut.

What had happened?

Speaking to India Today Digital, Mushtaq Khan's business partner Shivam Yadav shared the ordeal and said, "He was even given an advance amount that was transferred to his account and flight tickets were sent. But, when Mushtaq Khan landed in Delhi, he was then asked to step into a car. The said car was soon driven away to some random place near Bijnor, which is on the outskirts of Delhi."

Kidnappers tortured him for 12 hours, demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore

Shivam added, "When Mushtaq heard the voice of Azaan early morning, he realised a mosque would be close by and ran away from the place. He then sought help from people and the police to reach home. Mushtaq sir and his family were completely shaken over what happened to him. However, he was always sure that he would file an FIR after he composed himself. Yesterday, I went to Bijnor and filed an official FIR. We have proof of the flight ticket, the bank accounts and even CCTV footage near the airport. He also recognises the neighbourhood, even the house where he was kept. I think the police team will surely get the culprits soon."

He added, "We had no clue about the case. After Mushtaq sir returned, we spoke about the incident with a few of our close friends. When Sunil's case was highlighted in the media, they informed us about the same. Shockingly, two public figures from the industry had to go through a similar ordeal. We hope there is awareness and protection in the future for everyone."

Is Mushtaq Khan safe?

As of now, Mushtaq Khan has reached home safely and is doing fine. He will soon be addressing the media.

Comedian Sunil Pal had a similar experience when he got kidnapped from Haridwar Highway when he was on his way to attend a private event. Kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. However, Sunil Pal was released after he paid them Rs 8 lakh.

Mushtaq Khan is best known for his role in Akshay Kumar's Welcome and Stree 2.