A slew of measures were announced by the Naveen Patnaik led Odisha government on Monday in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak after the state recorded its first positive case.

According to an ANI report, a monetary benefit of Rs 15,000 has been announced by the state government to those coming from abroad after they register with the state agencies and self-quarantine for 14 days, as part of the measures.

Many countries have ordered shut down of offices and institutions around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is spreading at a very fast pace. With this announcement, many people who are working abroad are heading back home and this also means an enhanced scare of coronavirus in India.

How to register/self-quarantine?

To curb the virus, the Odisha government has instructed mandatory registration of people coming to Odisha from foreign countries. They have been instructed to register in the toll-free number 104 or online portal - https://covid19.odisha.gov.in. It should be done within 24 hours of arrival with basic details and phone numbers.

Monetory reward or severe action

However, advance registration will be preferred over registration done after landing in Odisha as this will give time to the Government to react better. Besides, they will be required to be in-home quarantine for 14 days. They will be given an incentive of Rs 15,000 for Registration and Home Isolation. It is not necessary that travellers themselves do the registrations as passenger or relatives or friends of those who are travelling to the state can also do so.

The rule is applicable to foreigners or foreign returnees who have entered the state of Odisha on or after 4 March and they have to register within 48 hours.

The Government directive warns that criminal action will be initiated against people who do not follow the directions.

The world is battling coronavirus pandemic with thousands of deaths reported till now and India alone stands at 114 positive cases of coronavirus with many quarantining at the Government quarantine facilities. India has reported two deaths due to coronavirus till now, one from Karnataka and the other from Delhi.