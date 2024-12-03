Allu Arjun, Rashmika Manndana starrer Pushpa 2 is just two days away from its release. The Advance booking for the film has begun across India, particularly the Hindi-speaking belt with ticket prices rising over Rs 2000 in Mumbai and Delhi.

Pushpa being one of the highest anticipated films of all time, fans thronged to BookMyShow app and booked tickets for the same.

With immense anticipation and fandom for Allu Arjun, the booking tickets for Pushpa 2: The Rule have crossed over Rs 30 crore across the nation. Mostly Telugu shows have contributed the most to creating history. As per reports, the film sold 6.59 lakh tickets worth Rs 30.92 crore across India on opening day. The Telugu version had a business of Rs 10.28 crore and Hindi bookings at Rs 7.45 crore.

The Malayalam version has done the business of Rs 46.69 lakh. Notably, states like Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have contributed the maximum to the sales.

'Isn't Rs 1200 Ticket Price Too Much?': Fan asks

However, 1 lakh tickets of the Hindi version have been sold out in 24 hours. As per reports, the bookings of Pushpa 2's morning shows are almost full.

The worldwide collection of Pushpa 2 crossed Rs 60 crore. Trade Analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X, "#Pushpa2 opening day advance goes past Rs 60 crore mark at the WW Box Office."

Despite ticket prices above Rs 900 to Rs 2500, fans did purchase tickets to watch the film.

The lead cast of the film is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun were seen promoting their film in Hyderabad, and curious fans expressed disappointment over the exorbitant rates and questioned the producer if the rates are justified.

In a video that has gone viral, a fan was seen directing a question to the producer of the Pushpa 2: The Rule in Telugu: "Sir, isn't charging us Rs 1200 for a ticket too much?" The producer was seen reacting to the question with surprise.

The ticket prices of Pushpa 2: The Rule Delhi's PVR Director's Cut are premium in the multiplexes. The tickets for the Hindi 2D version in Delhi's PVR Director's Cut are priced at Rs 2,400. In Mumbai, Maison PVR: Jio World Drive, the ticket price is Rs 2,100. In many Mumbai theatres, similar seats cost between Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,700.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues the journey of Pushpa Raj. Apart from Rashmika and Allu Arjun, the role of antagonist will be played by Fahadh Faasil.