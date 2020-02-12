When it comes to giving the best for his films, director Rajamouli never compromises. He always makes sure that he chooses the right cast and convinces them to be part of his film.

His upcoming film RRR is one of the most awaited films. Initially, slated for release on July 30, 2020, the film has now been postponed to January 8, 2021.

The film, which is produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 450 Crore. Shot in Telugu, RRR will be releasing in 10 other languages.

The film has Ram Charan Tej, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakhani, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and other actors in lead roles. Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose music for this film.

As per the latest buzz, director SS Rajamouli is in plans to rope in top heroes from different industries to lend their voice for the film.

As per the reports, the director has considered Mahesh Babu and Amitabh Bachchan to give their voice overs for Telugu and Hindi respectively. It is not yet confirmed whether they have agreed to it or not.

Also, rumour mills suggest that Rajamouli is going to approach big actors in Tamil and Malayalam industries as well to give voice-overs.

Currently, the shoot of the film is underway in the forests of Vikarabad, Telangana. Ajay Devgn has also joined the shoot and it is said that he is charging a remuneration of Rs 25 Cr for thirty minutes in the film.

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt has a guest role in the film but Rajamouli seems to be making attempts to have a special song in the film.

Since the actress is presently busy with her commitments in Hindi, she is expected to join the team soon.

Rumours suggest that Shriya Saran and Hamsanandini have also been approached to play key roles in the film. Official confirmation is awaited.