What does RRR mean? This is something fans of the film and movie buffs have been brainstorming to know. And finally, the title for the Rajamouli directorial, which has Ram Charan Tej, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in lead roles has been revealed.

As per the latest reports, RRR means Raghupathi Raghava Rajaram. Sounds interesting, isn't it? The film is made against the backdrop of the pre-Independence era in India, where Ram Charan and Jr NTR have stepped into the shoes of Alluri Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem, respectively. So in all the aspects, Ragupathi Raghava Rajaram looks like an apt title for the film. Thanks to Rajamouli.

An official confirmation from the makers of the film is awaited and sources reveal that date for revealing the title will be announced soon.

RRR to release on January 8, 2021

RRR has been postponed to release on January 8, 2021, from July 30, 2020, and this has been a sheer disappointment to its fans. Technicalities in this film are going to be really high and VFX work will take a lot of time. The film is being made under a budget of Rs 350 Cr. DVV Danayya is producing this film under DVV Entertainments.

@aliaabhatt on Instagram

Also, it is said that Alia Bhatt is yet to join the shoot of the film as she couldn't cope with the schedules of the other films she has on her plate. So once she joins the sets and the important scenes are shot, major part of the film will be done and the team will call for a wrap up pretty soon.

News about Jr NTR's fight in forests, in a tiger enclosure, has been doing rounds since some time. Also, both Charan and Tarak are undergoing rigorous workouts to remain fit for the film. First looks of the actors are expected to be released on March 27 and May 20, on the occasion of Charan and Tarak's birthdays respectively.