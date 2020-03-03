We all know that RRR is being directed by SS Rajamouli. But looks like Google has something else to say about the director of the film and has given a shock to Rajamouli and his team.

Recently, Google has shown the name of someone called Sanjay Patil as the second director of RRR. Going into the details, Sanjay Patil is a politician and he has nothing to do with the multi-starrer film. Fans of the film were shocked to see someone else's name beside Rajamouli's name.

Looks like there has been a major confusion about the director of the film it is said that the makers of the film have taken the initiative to make changes in the information that Google has been showing.

RRR release delayed

RRR is the has been the most awaited film of this year, but unfortunately, the film's release has gone to January 8, 2021, due to delay in technicalities and schedules. RRR is the film first that has entered the Sankranti race for next year and also, there might be no race too because it is the Rajamouli directorial that is releasing.

Starring Ram Charan Tej, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, and others in lead roles, the shoot of the film is happening at a brisk pace. Samuthirakhani, Satyadev, Rahul Ramakrishna and many other artistes of this film which is made against the backdrop of pre-independence in India.

First look posters of the film, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR are expected to be released on March 27 and May 20, on the occasion of the actor's birthdays, respectively. The film is being made under a budget of Rs 350 Cr and bankrolled by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments. It will be releasing in 10 different languages and expectations on this film are high.