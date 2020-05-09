RRR's fate seems to be hanging in the balance ever since the pandemic began. There has been a lot of humdrum around when the movie will be released, owing to numerous versions of the dates put out.

A while back, it was announced that the movie will be released in 2021. Now, rumours are suggesting that the date has been moved yet again, to an undisclosed date. While the makers of the film haven't confirmed this. A webinar has been making the rounds in which director Rajamouli drops some major hints about the film's release.

RRR postponed again?

RRR has created a huge stir ever since it was announced. The next outing by Rajamouli has set expectations very high with a star cast comprising of Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The movie has been continuously in the limelight, with every tiny move it has made so far.

With everybody waiting for the film to release, postponement of the release date only adds to the suspense around the film. The makers revealed that the new release date would be 8 January 2021, following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. Now, with the ongoing lockdown and uncertainty on restrictions lifting in the film industry have given rise to new questions about the film's release date. Rumours have been flying about a further postponement, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

In a recent webinar with a webinar by Film Companion, Rajamouli hesitated to reveal anything about his upcoming film RRR. But, he did reveal that due to the lockdown restrictions and the need for a new approach to filmmaking, the unit would have to reschedule and rethink certain aspects of the shoot and the processes involved.

The Baahubali director said that the VFX would be a major aspect, as well as making sure the cast and crew are safe, and that there are not too many people on set at a time. He added that getting people back from their homes to shoot would be a task as well. With all this, the release date still remains a question. Therefore, it would be best to wait for official information and confirmation, rather than speculate at this point in time.