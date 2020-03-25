The first look motion poster and logo from SS Rajamouli's RRR have been unveiled on 25 March to coincide with the Ugadi festival celebration. Well, the film is titled as Roudram Ranam Rudhiram.

The motion poster apparently signifies the character traits of Ram Charan as fire and Junior NTR's water. The 1.15-minute video has MM Keeravaani's background score.

But here, both fire and water are dangerous. So will the water cool down all the fire, or will the fire evaporate all the water, is something we all have to wait to know. Also, who know, a miracle, which brings both water and fire together, to create some magic, might also happen.

The RRR motion poster is more than what fans have expected and undoubtedly, it raises the expectations of the fans. In other words it makes us feel like having and knowing more about the film. Jr NTR and Ram Charan, in their avatars, are simply amazing. Thanks to Rajamouli.

In the poster, the first and the last 'R' in the RRR title have Charan and Tarak in their avatars, whereas the R in the middle shows both their hands together. This looks like a shake hand, but also indicates that they are ready to fight together, also against each other.

RRR is slated for release on January 8, 2021. Made against the backdrop of pre-Independence era in India, Charan will be seen playing Alluri Rama Raju and Jr NTR will be seen in the role of Komaram Bheem.

Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in lead roles. It is produced by DVV Danyya under DVV Entertainments, within a whopping budget of Rs 350 Cr. The shoot of the film has been kept on hold amid COVID -19, will go back on the floors from March 25. Made under a budget of Rs 350 Cr, RRR tells the fictional story about two revolutionary fighters. Expectations on this multi-starrer are huge, and is said to be releasing in ten different languages.