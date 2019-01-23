The makers of SS Rajamouli's next movie RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan are said to have sold out its satellite rights. The film has beaten the record of Rajinikanth's 2.0 months before its release.

SS Rajamouli has directed 11 movies in his career spanning 18 years and all of them have been box office hits. He carved out a niche for himself with his last three movies - Eega, Baahubali: Beginning and Conclusion, which have taken Indian cinema to the international level and shown that Indians are nothing less compared to Hollywood directors. This is the reason the people are ready to bet any amount of money on his films.

The massive success of Baahubali 2 has skyrocketed the expectations for his next project. Hence, SS Rajamouli has taken more than a year to announce his next project. He is taking utmost care in every department of filming. In November, he finished the first schedule of his upcoming movie RRR, which went on for around 10 days. He began the second schedule of the film from January 21.

It is not clear as to how many days its production will take. But the success of Baahubali 2 kept investors on their toes and they are vying to bag different rights of RRR movie. If we are to go by reports, the producers were forced to start its pre-release business almost a year before its actual release.

It is reported that the makers of RRR, which is made in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam, have recently sold out its satellite rights for all the languages. The Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer has earned Rs 132 crore from its TV rights. It has shattered the record for highest amount for TV rights with its earnings of Rs 110 crore.

However, DVV Danayya is bankrolling RRR under his banner DVV Entertainment and he is said to be spending a lavish budget of Rs 300 crore on its production. The movie will have MM Keeravani's music, KK Senthil Kumar's cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad's editing. SS Rajamouli has kept the details of other cast and crew under wraps, which has created a lot of curiosity about the film.