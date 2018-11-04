Producer DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainment has official announcements about the launch date of SS Rajamouli's RRR movie starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan and the completion of the shooting of RC 12.

RRR movie marks the comeback of director SS Rajamouli after the Baahubali film series. The filmgoers are eagerly waiting for the movie. Several speculations were made about its launch, shooting, cast and crew. It was rumoured that the movie would have its opening ceremony on November 8 and Jr NTR and Ram Charan would start shooting for the film from November 18.

DVV Danayya put an end to all speculations of the launch of RRR movie, by sharing a unique video on the Twitter handle of DVV Entertainment on November 2. The producers also wrote, "The Opening Ceremony of our MASSIVE MULTISTARRER is on 11-11 at 11 AM.... #RRRLaunch (sic)."

On the other hand, DVV Danayya is also producing Ram Charan's 12th movie, which is tentatively known as RC 12, which is slated for release during Sankranti 2019. But of late, it was reported that the movie was to be wrapped up by the end of October. Since 30 per cent of its filming was still remaining, its release would be postponed.

However, the bosses of DVV Entertainment slammed the reports, saying that RC 12 would hit the screens on time. The producer tweeted on October 30, "Contrary to some rumours which are being circulated, #RC12 is on schedule to release for Sankranthi 2019. We will announce the first look details very soon."

On Saturday, Vivek Anand Oberoi confirmed that the shooting of RC 12 was wrapped up. The Bollywood actor tweeted, "Camera on "WARRIORS" camera off "BROTHERS"! Last day of shoot for the film, epic experience! Loved every moment. My brother #RamCharan you are a delight to work with. Thank you for the love, respect & hospitality. You have all the great qualities of your legendary father! #RC12."