Director SS Rajamouli's tentatively titled RRR Movie starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan will have its launch on Sunday. The opening ceremony is likely to be live streamed on the YouTube channel of DVV Entertainments.

Months after the release of historical blockbuster Baahubali 2, SS Rajamouli announced that he would direct Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his next movie, which will be produced by DVV Danayya. But he kept other details of the film, which led to several speculations about its story, shooting, other cast and crew.

Putting an end to the rumour mills, the makers announced that RRR Movie would be launched on November 11. The November 2 post on the Twitter handle of RRR Movie‏ read, "The Opening Ceremony of our MASSIVE MULTISTARRER is on 11-11 at 11 AM.... #RRRLaunch http://youtu.be/KHAFlCgo0mM @tarak9999 #RamCharan @ssrajamouli"

The makers of RRR Movie‏ took to Twitter today remind of its launch, but they did not provide the details like venue, timing and guest. They have once again played the secrecy card, as they tweeted, "The day has arrived... Our MASSIVE MULTISTARRER is being launched today! Stay tuned... #RRRMassiveLaunch"

But the buzz on the social media claims that the launch of RRR Movie is held at an aluminium factory in Hyderabad and megastar Chiranjeevi is the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Jr NTR's brother Kalyan Ram Nandamuri and actress Pranitha Subhash are also present on this occasion

SivaCherry‏ the General Secretary for Rastra Chiranjeevi Yuvatha, tweeted, "At alluminum factory for #RRRLaunch Going to witness the #BiggestMultiSrarrer launch in entire India. Best wishes to #MegaPowerStar #RamCharan Garu Young tiger @tarak9999 Garu and @ssrajamouli Garu :)"

SivaCherry added, "#MegastarChiranjeevi garu just came to launch the massive MultiSarrer #RRR #RRRMassiveLaunch #YoungTiger @tarak9999 #Pranitha garu @NANDAMURIKALYAN arrived #RRRMassiveLaunch #MegaDay for #MegaFans and #NandamuriFans #MegaPowerStar #youngTiger madhyalo #Megastar - @RanaDaggubati #VVVINAYAK garu #RaghavendraRao garu graced this occassion #RRRMassiveLaunch."